Forecast: Temps to warm up on Wednesday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today will have a high of 37, sunny skies and a northwest wind gusting as high as 21 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 23.

Northwest winds will continue overnight with gusts reaching as high as 16 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.