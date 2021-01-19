Forecast: Temps to warm up on Wednesday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Today will have a high of 37, sunny skies and a northwest wind gusting as high as 21 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 23.
Northwest winds will continue overnight with gusts reaching as high as 16 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.