Forecast: Temps warmer than usual for November

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today will be sunny with a high of 73, and tonight will have a low of 43.
Sunny skies continue into the weekend before a chance of rain on Sunday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Sunday: A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.