Forecast: Temps warmer than usual for November

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today will be sunny with a high of 73, and tonight will have a low of 43.

Sunny skies continue into the weekend before a chance of rain on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.