The nights are still cold, but the days are getting warmer.

Today will see a high near 48, according to the National Weather Service. There will be increasing clouds, leading up to a chance of rain and snow on Thursday.

Once we get through Thursday, things will begin warming back up through the weekend and early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain and snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.