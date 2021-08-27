Forecast: The drumbeat of heat and possible rain continues

Rain chances continue today in the metro area.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today, with an increase to a 40% chance as the evening progresses, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Anywhere from a quarter inch or more to an inch of precipitation is possible.

And it’ll stay hot. The high today is 95, with wind gusts as fast as 25 mph possible. The low tonight is 76.

“Highest storm chances should be in the late afternoon and evening from Onawa and Harlan back toward Fremont, Omaha/Council Bluffs and Lincoln,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The severe weather threat today is from 5 to 11 p.m., the weather service said.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday — which could dampen Sweetstock festivities — with chances increasing to 70% on Saturday night.

The high Saturday is around 93, with a low around 70.

