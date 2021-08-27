Forecast: The drumbeat of heat and possible rain continues

Rain chances continue today in the metro area.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today, with an increase to a 40% chance as the evening progresses, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Anywhere from a quarter inch or more to an inch of precipitation is possible.
And it’ll stay hot. The high today is 95, with wind gusts as fast as 25 mph possible. The low tonight is 76.
“Highest storm chances should be in the late afternoon and evening from Onawa and Harlan back toward Fremont, Omaha/Council Bluffs and Lincoln,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
The severe weather threat today is from 5 to 11 p.m., the weather service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday — which could dampen Sweetstock festivities — with chances increasing to 70% on Saturday night.
The high Saturday is around 93, with a low around 70.
Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.