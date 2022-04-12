Forecast: Thunderstorms possible today

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m., which increases to 70% as day becomes night, according to the National Weather Service.

The high today is around 80, with an evening low around 41. Wednesday brings the possibility of more rain, with a 20% chance during the day.

The high will be around 52, with a low around 30. Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

