Forecast: Thunderstorms, rain possible throughout morning and afternoon

Bluffs-area residents should have their umbrellas handy throughout this morning and early afternoon.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska. The service calls for mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with east/southeast winds of 7 to 11 mph.
Winds gusts of up to 20 mph could be seen.
Tonight, look for showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East and southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South and southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
