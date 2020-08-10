You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Thunderstorms, rain possible throughout morning and afternoon
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Thunderstorms, rain possible throughout morning and afternoon

Only $5 for 5 months
20200808_new_weather_2

Rachel Kain, left, and Sarthak Neupane of Omaha set off on the trails at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Bluffs-area residents should have their umbrellas handy throughout this morning and early afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska. The service calls for mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with east/southeast winds of 7 to 11 mph.

Winds gusts of up to 20 mph could be seen.

Tonight, look for showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East and southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South and southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert