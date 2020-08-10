Forecast: Thunderstorms, rain possible throughout morning and afternoon

Bluffs-area residents should have their umbrellas handy throughout this morning and early afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska. The service calls for mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with east/southeast winds of 7 to 11 mph.

Winds gusts of up to 20 mph could be seen.

Tonight, look for showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East and southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph.