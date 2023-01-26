Forecast: Thursday will be sunny, cold

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Conditions will be breezy and winds stronger, with gusts as high as 31 mph possible.

There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.

Friday will be warmer, with a high near 41 ahead of anticipated snow on Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night: A 40% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: Cloudy, with a low around -1. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.