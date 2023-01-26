Forecast: Thursday will be sunny, cold

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Conditions will be breezy and winds stronger, with gusts as high as 31 mph possible.
There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
Friday will be warmer, with a high near 41 ahead of anticipated snow on Saturday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
People are also reading…
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday night: A 40% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night: Cloudy, with a low around -1. Blustery.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.