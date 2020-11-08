Forecast: Today may be the last of warmer weather for a while

Today is the last warm day before a cold front moves into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Monday.

Temps will climb into the 70s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 41 mph through the day.

Tonight has a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. with a low of 60 expected.

Chances for rain continue through Tuesday night. Some rain may change into a wintry mix.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 68. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.