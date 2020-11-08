 Skip to main content
Forecast: Today may be the last of warmer weather for a while
Accuweather graphic via The Associated Press

Today is the last warm day before a cold front moves into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Monday.

Temps will climb into the 70s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 41 mph through the day.

Tonight has a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. with a low of 60 expected.

Chances for rain continue through Tuesday night. Some rain may change into a wintry mix.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 68. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

