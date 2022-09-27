Forecast: Tuesday will be nice, breezy

Today will be sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service. A light east wind becomes northeast at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.