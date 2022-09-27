Forecast: Tuesday will be nice, breezy

Today will be sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service. A light east wind becomes northeast at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight will be clear, with a low around 44.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.