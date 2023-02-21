Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s the warmest day in the forecast period, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Tonight will see increasing clouds and a low near 31.

A significant winter storm remains on track to impact the area beginning Wednesday and continuing into Thursday, the forecast discussion said.

Rain, freezing rain and eventually snow is expected locally.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 11 p.m., then rain or freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, then snow after midnight. Low around 12. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Windy.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.

Friday: A slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.