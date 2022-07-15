Forecast: Typical July day, hot and sunny

Today will be sunny, with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 8 to 10 mph becomes northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Clouds increase tonight, with a low around 72 and a northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph. There is a small potential for overnight rain, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.