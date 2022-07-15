 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Typical July day, hot and sunny

071522-cbn-news-weather-p1

Hank Davis, left, 8, and his brother, Owen, 6, take aim as they try to sail baseballs through a frame at Bayliss Park during a session of Recreation On-The-Move on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Recreation On-The-Move is a summer program put on by the city that features free pop-up recreational fun and activities for families at different parks throughout Council Bluffs. The theme for Wednesday’s session at Bayliss Park was “Library Wilderness Day,” featuring a display of yard games for kids to play and an appearance by Will Stuck, an “edu-tainer” and storyteller from St. Joseph, Mo., who was booked by the Council Bluffs Public Library. The next Recreation On-The-Move will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Kimball Park on July 20, and the game of pickleball will be the theme of the day. The entire Recreation On-The-Move schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be sunny, with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 8 to 10 mph becomes northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Clouds increase tonight, with a low around 72 and a northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph. There is a small potential for overnight rain, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

