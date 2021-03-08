 Skip to main content
Forecast: Unseasonably warm today, colder temps returning by weekend
Carter Lake Elementary School kindergartener Lacy Lutz, center, and her classmates hit the swing set during recess on Friday, Mrch 5, 2021. Although yesterday was cooler than earlier this week, it was still a nice day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Today looks to be a beautiful, in not unseasonably warm, day.

Enjoy it while you can, folks, because the temps are going to drop by the end of the week to something a tad more March-like.

The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

