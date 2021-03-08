Forecast: Unseasonably warm today, colder temps returning by weekend

Today looks to be a beautiful, in not unseasonably warm, day.

Enjoy it while you can, folks, because the temps are going to drop by the end of the week to something a tad more March-like.

The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.