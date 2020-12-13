Forecast: Upcoming week to be chilly compared to previous temps

Chilly temps expected for the upcoming week.

Today, highs will be in the mid 30s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 16, with a west wind around 5 mph.

Monday will have a high of 31 and Tuesday a high of 29.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.