Forecast: Upper 30s today, around 60 Sunday

The temperature rollercoaster continues, with a high around 39 expected today and high around 60 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today expect sunny skies with light winds picking up speed in the afternoon. The low tonight is around 29, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Morning temps will be in the teens.

On Sunday, temps are expected to climb. It’ll be sunny, with wind gusts up to 18 mph possible. The low Sunday evening is around 28.

Monday brings a high around 41 with a chance of rain and snow.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of rain after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Blustery.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

