Forecast: Variety of weather for the area this weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see clouds, sunshine and possibly some rain Memorial Day weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temps drop into the lower 40s overnight with calm winds.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 66, and rain chances move into the area Saturday night. Chances for rain continue through Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.