Forecast: Variety of weather for the area this weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see clouds, sunshine and possibly some rain Memorial Day weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temps drop into the lower 40s overnight with calm winds.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 66, and rain chances move into the area Saturday night. Chances for rain continue through Thursday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.