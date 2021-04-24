Forecast: Warm and somewhat windy

Today’s high will be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
A degree down from what the service said on Thursday, but still a temperature that invites outdoor activity. It’ll be somewhat windy, with wind speeds are expected to be 10-14 mph, with gusts as high of 21 mph.
Tonight’s low is 40.
Sunday brings a high of 70, with faster wind speeds — as high as 29 mph. The low is 56.
Monday’s high is 84, with a 20% chance of showers overnight. The low is 59.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.