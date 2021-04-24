 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm and somewhat windy
Forecast: Warm and somewhat windy

Today’s high will be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A degree down from what the service said on Thursday, but still a temperature that invites outdoor activity. It’ll be somewhat windy, with wind speeds are expected to be 10-14 mph, with gusts as high of 21 mph.

Tonight’s low is 40.

Sunday brings a high of 70, with faster wind speeds — as high as 29 mph. The low is 56.

Monday’s high is 84, with a 20% chance of showers overnight. The low is 59.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

