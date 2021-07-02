Forecast: Warm and sunny holiday weekend ahead

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies through the weekend -- perfect days for fireworks.

Today, temps will climb into the upper 80s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a low of 65 is expected with variable wind.

Saturday and Independence Day will have a high of 89 with sunny skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.