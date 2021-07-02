 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Warm and sunny holiday weekend ahead
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Warm and sunny holiday weekend ahead

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies through the weekend -- perfect days for fireworks.

Today, temps will climb into the upper 80s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a low of 65 is expected with variable wind.

Saturday and Independence Day will have a high of 89 with sunny skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert