Forecast: Warm, dry and breezy

Warm, dry and breezy conditions make high fire danger a possibility this weekend, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast otherwise appears rather uneventful, it said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77. A south southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 and an east southeast wind of 6 to 8 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.