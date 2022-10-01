Forecast: Warm, dry and breezy

Warm, dry and breezy conditions make high fire danger a possibility this weekend, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.
The forecast otherwise appears rather uneventful, it said.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.