There are a few rain chances tonight through Wednesday night, but the rest of the week looks to be sunny and warm.
Today will have partly sunny skies with high of 93 degree, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A southeast wind could gust as high as 24 mph at times.
Tonight has a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 a.m. The low will be in the 70s with a southeast wind.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
