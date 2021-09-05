 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm, sunny days ahead
Forecast: Warm, sunny days ahead

Sunny days are ahead for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, highs will be in the lower 80s with a southwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Tonight, temps drop down into the 60s.

Labor Day will be sunny with a high of 84.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

