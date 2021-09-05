Forecast: Warm, sunny days ahead

Sunny days are ahead for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today, highs will be in the lower 80s with a southwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, temps drop down into the 60s.
Labor Day will be sunny with a high of 84.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.