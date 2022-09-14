Forecast: Warm temperatures persist

Temperatures remain about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year through the next week, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 91, according to the weather service. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Chances of rain are expected Thursday night through Saturday.

The forecast, as provided by the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.