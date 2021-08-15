Forecast: Warm temps, possible rain Tuesday

Sunny skies continue today with highs in the 80s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
South winds will gust around 6 to 10 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 61.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 84. Chances for rain move into the area Tuesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.