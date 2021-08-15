 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm temps, possible rain Tuesday
Forecast: Warm temps, possible rain Tuesday

Sunny skies continue today with highs in the 80s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

South winds will gust around 6 to 10 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 61.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 84. Chances for rain move into the area Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

