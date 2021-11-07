Forecast: Warm today, temps begin to fall Monday

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 69 — it looks to be the last warmer day for a while.

South winds may gust as high as 23 mph at times throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 40s with clear skies.

Monday will have a high of 60. Tuesday has a high of 58.

Rain moves into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Wednesday and continues through Friday — snow chances move in on Thursday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.