Forecast: Warm today, warm this week

Great weekend weather continues today, with a high around 50 expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny, with light winds. The low tonight is around 25.

Monday’s high is around 57, with an evening low around 28.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s through at least Friday.

“The first day of March on Tuesday comes in like a warm lion with temperatures 17 to 25 degrees above normal with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

