Forecast: Warm weather continues

Today will be sunny, with a high near 80, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.