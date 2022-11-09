 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Warm weather precedes weekend cold

Today’s high near 74 is almost unheard of for November, accompanying mostly cloudy skies and wind, according to the National Weather Service.

A south wind of 15 to 21 mph could gust as high as 37 mph at times.

That south wind will stick around tonight, with gusts as high 34 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

There is a chance of showers overnight, between midnight and 3 a.m., and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 24 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

