Forecast: Warm week with high temps

Temps will continue to climb this week reaching the upper 90s by Friday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will stay clear and a low of 65 is expected.

Sunny skies will continue through Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.