Forecast: Warm week with high temps
Forecast: Warm week with high temps

A boy carries his friend into a fountain near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North Second and Grant streets on July 20.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Temps will continue to climb this week reaching the upper 90s by Friday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will stay clear and a low of 65 is expected.

Sunny skies will continue through Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

News Alert