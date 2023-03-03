A warm weekend is getting underway, with today's high topping out near 52, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday's high is around 48, and Sunday's high will be a beautiful 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.