Forecast: Warm, windy weather welcomes November

It will be quite warm the next few days with above normal temperatures, the National Weather Service said Monday in its forecast discussion, then a cold front will move through the region, bringing much needed rainfall Thursday night through Saturday.

Today will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 75, according to the weather service. A south wind of 10 to 15 mph will increase to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon, and could gust as high as 37 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. It will remain breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.