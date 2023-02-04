It took some colder days to get here, but the weekend weather is welcome with highs well above freezing.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 44. It’s been fairly windy throughout the week, and winds could gust as high as 18 mph today.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 46; winds will calm a bit. Sunday evening will be breezy, with a low around freezing, 32, and mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s through mid-next week, with a slight chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.