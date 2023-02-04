It took some colder days to get here, but the weekend weather is welcome with highs well above freezing.
Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 44. It’s been fairly windy throughout the week, and winds could gust as high as 18 mph today.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 46; winds will calm a bit. Sunday evening will be breezy, with a low around freezing, 32, and mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will hover in the 40s through mid-next week, with a slight chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.