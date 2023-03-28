As the end of the month approaches, afternoon highs are on the rise. Today will be sunny, with a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will fluctuate in the 50s and 60s this week.

For the most part, nights are still cold, with increasing clouds and a low around 28 forecast tonight. Lows are expected to reach the 40s this weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.