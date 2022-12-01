Forecast: Warmer front moves in

Today will be sunny, with a high near 47, as warmer temperatures move in ahead of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 35. The winds will weaken a bit, but gusts as high as 29 mph are still possible.

Winds continue through Friday, with gusts as high as 31 mph, but skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be near 57.

A sweeping cold front is expected to move in Friday evening, meaning weekend temperatures will be colder. “Brutal” wind chills are expected in the region on Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Windy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.