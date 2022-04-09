Forecast: Warmer temps, but wind remains

After a cold spell marked by strong winds, it should be warmer today.

The high is around 60, according to the National Weather Service. Light winds will pick up speed in the afternoon, with gusts up to 18 mph possible. Still better than the previous few days.

The low tonight is around 42, with wind speeds up to 22 mph possible.

Sunday brings a high around 69, with an even low around 41 and a 20% chance of rain.

“Unfortunately, there won`t be much of a break from breezy conditions. The forecast is for southerly winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,” the weather service said about the weekend in its forecast discussion.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

