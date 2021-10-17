Forecast: Warmer temps for the metro

Temps rise back into the 70s this afternoon in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today will be sunny with a south breeze, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, the low will be around 47 with clear skies.
Monday will have a high of 74 with south winds gusting as high as 21 mph at times.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Emmalee Scheibe
Reporter/Page Designer
