Forecast: Warmer temps for the metro
Forecast: Warmer temps for the metro

A black squirrel climbs a tree on the disc golf course at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Temps rise back into the 70s this afternoon in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with a south breeze, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, the low will be around 47 with clear skies.

Monday will have a high of 74 with south winds gusting as high as 21 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

