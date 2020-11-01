Forecast: Warmer temps through the week

Temps are a little warmer than usual for the first week in November.

Today will be sunny with a high of 46, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 33.

Temps pick up on Monday with a high of 63 and 70 for Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.