Forecast: Warmer temps through the week

Temps are a little warmer than usual for the first week in November.
Today will be sunny with a high of 46, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 33.
Temps pick up on Monday with a high of 63 and 70 for Tuesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
