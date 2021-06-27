Forecast: Warmer today, break from rain

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a break from the rain to end the weekend.

Today will have a high of 83 with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Chances for rain return Monday, with a 30% chance in the morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.