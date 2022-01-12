Forecast: Warming continues

Warm temperatures continue today, with a high around 49 expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect temps in the upper 20s and 30s this morning before the afternoon high. The low tonight is around 28.

Thursday will see a high around 46, while there remains a chance of rain and snow on Friday. There high is around 40 that day, with a 50% chance of precipitation, the weather service said.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

M.L. King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.