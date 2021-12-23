Forecast: Warmup continues; chance of precipitation Saturday morning

The temperature climb this week continues, with a high around 51 expected today.

It’ll be mostly sunny, with light winds, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the low 30s before hitting the high in the afternoon. The low Thursday evening is around 36.

“Thursday will see similar to slightly warmer highs compared to (Wednesday), and Friday (will be) warmer still,” the service said in its forecast discussion.

The high Friday is around 56. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation after midnight Friday into Christmas.

“For now it looks like just about all of eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa will see chances for at least damp ground if not snow when they wake up Christmas morning. Rain chances look to wrap up by mid-to-late morning Saturday while high temperatures rebound to the 40s,” the weather services said in the discussion.

The high Saturday is around 44, with a low around 25.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday night: A 20% chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.