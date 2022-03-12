Forecast: Warmup on its way to metro

Expect sunny skies, with a high around 38 today.

The National Weather Service said to expect some wind, with gusts up to 22 mph possible. It’ll be frigid this morning.

“A cold couple of days to start the forecast period that culminates in sub-zero wind chills Saturday morning will tip the temperatures scales in the opposite direction, warming dramatically into next week with largely dry weather expected,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The low tonight is around 29.

Sunday’s high is around 62, with wind up to 18 mph and sunny skies. The evening low is around 37.

Expect highs in the 50s and 60s during the week.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

