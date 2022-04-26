Forecast: Warmup on the way

Expect sunny skies with a warmup today.

The high is around 67, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be windy again, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. The evening low will be around 48.

Wednesday brings a high around 76, with sunny skies and wind speeds up to 26 mph possible. There’s a 40% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms during the day, with a low around 54.

Rain could continue into Thursday, where there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.