Forecast: Weekend heat watch in effect

Today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service.

A south southeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph, could provide a bit of relief.

An excessive heat watch remains in effect this afternoon through Monday evening across the region, the weather service said, as dangerously hot conditions could form over multiple days.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, and particularly in warm or hot weather, where car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Sunday will also be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Monday’s high will approach 101.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.