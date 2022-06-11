Forecast: Weekend heats up despite chance of showers

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service.

There is 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. That chance jumps to 30% tonight, mainly after 1 a.m.

Tonight’s low will be around 70 and skies will be partly cloudy.

Warmer air moves in Monday, with forecast temperatures approaching 100 early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 80. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

