Forecast: Weekend highs in the 80s

Today will be sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Record warmth and gusty winds will contribute to fire concerns this weekend, followed by a chance of storms, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Southerly winds will be breezy Saturday, including gusts up to 22 mph locally, but will become more of a concern on Sunday, the forecast discussion said.

Winds combined with dry conditions will produce areas of blowing dust Sunday, including after 1 p.m. in Council Bluffs. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Fire dangers will also be in the high to extreme category on Sunday, according to the forecast discussion. There is a 30% chance of precipitation overnight Sunday, and a 40% chance of showers Monday.

Temperatures should fall back to more seasonal values Monday through Wednesday, the discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.