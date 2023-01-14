Forecast: Weekend provides warmer highs

Slightly warmer temperatures have made their way to the region this weekend, with today’s high near 43, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and conditions a bit windy, with gusts as high as 24 mph possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33. Windy conditions will continue.

Sunday is the real treat, with partly sunny skies and high near 49. A south southeast wind, with gusts as high as 22 mph, could cool things off a bit.

Sundday evening skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. There is a 20% chance of rain after midnight.

There is also a 30% chance of rain before noon Monday, but the forecast is otherwise quite nice: partly sunny, with a high near 46.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.