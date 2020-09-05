Forecast: Weekend temps in the 90s, 50s by Tuesday

It looks to be the last weekend the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see 90 degree temps for a while.

Today will be sunny with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 75.

Labor day has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 88.

Upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Labor Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.