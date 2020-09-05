Forecast: Weekend temps in the 90s, 50s by Tuesday

It looks to be the last weekend the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see 90 degree temps for a while.
Today will be sunny with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 75.
Labor day has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 88.
Upcoming forecast for the area:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Labor Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 67.
