 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Weekend temps in the 90s, 50s by Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Weekend temps in the 90s, 50s by Tuesday

Only $5 for 5 months

It looks to be the last weekend the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see 90 degree temps for a while.

Today will be sunny with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 75.

Labor day has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 88.

Upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Labor Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 67.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert