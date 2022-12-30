Forecast: Weekend welcomes decent weather

Temperatures are manageable as we head into the weekend. Highs in the 40s, coupled with sunshine, should make for decent weather.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind picks up a bit in the morning.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 and slightly stronger winds.

Saturday’s forecast is similar. Clouds are expected Sunday, but the high will climb to 46 to ring in the new year.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.