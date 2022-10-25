Forecast: Wind accompanies sunny fall weather

The weather will be docile compared to the past few days, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.