Forecast: Wind advisory for metro area

There’s wind advisory in Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said wind speeds up to 45 mph as possible during the day.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

There’s also a 40% chance of today, mostly after 2 p.m. The high will be around 44. The evening brings a 40% chance of rain and snow, with a low around 30 and strong winds.

Strong winds will remain in the area on Friday. The high will be around 48 and low around 26.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.