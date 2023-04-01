More wind is the the forecast, with gusts as high as 41 mph today and gusts up to 33 mph expected Sunday.

This morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by gradual clearing and a high near 53, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will see increasing clouds and a low around 41.

Sunday will be breezy, with mostly sunny skies and high of 71.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.