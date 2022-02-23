 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Wind chill advisory in metro

There’s a wind chill advisory until noon today.

The high today is around 15, with wind chill values as low as -20 possible, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be partly sunny today, while morning temps will be in the single digits. The evening low is around 6.

And the evening brings a 30% chance of flurries and snow starting around 9 p.m.

Snow could continue into Thursday, with a 70% chance in the morning and 20% chance in the evening. Snow totals less than an inch are expected.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A chance of flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

