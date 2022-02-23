Forecast: Wind chill advisory in metro

There’s a wind chill advisory until noon today.
The high today is around 15, with wind chill values as low as -20 possible, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be partly sunny today, while morning temps will be in the single digits. The evening low is around 6.
And the evening brings a 30% chance of flurries and snow starting around 9 p.m.
Snow could continue into Thursday, with a 70% chance in the morning and 20% chance in the evening. Snow totals less than an inch are expected.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A chance of flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.